Insider Buying: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OLO by 853.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,353,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.