Insider Buying: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OLO opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
