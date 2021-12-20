Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $3,053,994.06 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,465,762.29.

On Monday, November 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 14,498 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,127,219.50.

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, October 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36.

ALTR opened at $72.16 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

