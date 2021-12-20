Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $168,085.40 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $180.39 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

