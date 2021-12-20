Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 293,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,786. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 439.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 94.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

