Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells 3,633 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. 44,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,583. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

