Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $557,443.68 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $239.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.