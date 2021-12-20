Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $51,261.60 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85.

On Friday, October 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.46 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

