Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $399,969.44 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $609.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

