Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells 97,268 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00.

PSNL opened at $14.62 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

