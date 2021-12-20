Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $243,324.50 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $243,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:REX opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

