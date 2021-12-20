Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 311.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.