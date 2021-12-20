Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $80,808.00 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

