Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $4,276.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00051653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.40 or 0.08217897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,734.98 or 0.99868540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,985,212 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

