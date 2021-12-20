Intercept Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,609 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 219% compared to the typical volume of 1,443 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 30,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.