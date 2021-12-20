International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130,642 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

