International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 170,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

