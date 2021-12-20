International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

