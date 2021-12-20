International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

