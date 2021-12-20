International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,020,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.22 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

