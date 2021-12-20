Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60. 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $511.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 164.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

