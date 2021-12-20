Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 852,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 3,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,142. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

