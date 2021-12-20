Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in November

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PTF traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.