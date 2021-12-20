Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.74 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

