Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000.

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

