Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 142,475 shares.The stock last traded at $56.98 and had previously closed at $58.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

