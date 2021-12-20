IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 257,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $4.19 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.