iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

