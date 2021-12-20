iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $129.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

