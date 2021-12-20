iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $58.75 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.