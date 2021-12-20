iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 285,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,691 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

