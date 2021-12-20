iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.71 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

