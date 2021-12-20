iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 93,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,833. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

