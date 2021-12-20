iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,260,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 19,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,944,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $15,586,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 319,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 600.5% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 53,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $108.48 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.