iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $62.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

