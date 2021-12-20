iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

