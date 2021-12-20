iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 284.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,828,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. 5,055,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

