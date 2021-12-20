iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 53,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,205,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $649,000.

IWD stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

