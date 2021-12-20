iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

