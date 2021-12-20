iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

