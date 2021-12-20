iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 306,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $81.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.