iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.