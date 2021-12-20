iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

