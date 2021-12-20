Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys Shares of 35,040 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $129.39. 8,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,552. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

