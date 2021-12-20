Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $260,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 68.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 150.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,420. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.