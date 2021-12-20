Israel Discount Bank of New York Invests $575,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

NYSE:ACN traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.54. 25,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

