Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases Shares of 2,019 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $188.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $187.88 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.