Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $3.70 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

