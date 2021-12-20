Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

