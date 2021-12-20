IXT Hits Market Capitalization of $528,518.93 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. IXT has a market cap of $528,518.93 and approximately $299.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006686 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (IXT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

