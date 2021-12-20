Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $162.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

